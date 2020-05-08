Your readers might be interested to know that funding for West Virginia public schools changed dramatically after the Recht Decision of 1982. Essentially the lawsuit was about the lack of funding for students in property poor counties vs. rich counties. The decision confirmed that education was a fundamental constitutional right.
In a state where less than 10% of the land is flat, a great majority of the rugged land base is owned by farmers, coal companies, timber companies, the federal government and other industries. The Recht decision required the legislature to revisit property tax formulas to adequately fund county school systems.
I was working as a forester for a major wood products firm in southern West Virginia at the time and the Recht decision was quite controversial.
Energy companies and land companies had their coal seams identified and taxed based on a number of economic factors. Forestland was taxed on a tier system.
While property taxes increased, the recognition that farms and forestland needed stability resulted in programs that evaluated the costs associated with long term management in formulating property tax. This allowed these property owners to understand their tax liabilities and manage for the long term.
This isn’t to say that things are perfect. Educating a state’s youth needs to be the highest priority, no matter where they live.
BOB RADSPINNER
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.