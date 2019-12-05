When I decided to go to a primarily white institution in Virginia, I knew that racism would be a problem. Built on Monacan land and only recently addressing its history of slavery, the university I attend has a lot of work to do when it comes to race. That being said, I'm not sure we're heading in the right direction.
One of the ways my university is dealing with racial tensions on campus is by encouraging call-in culture. A response to the more well-known call-out culture, call-in culture values education, compassion and patience over public condemnation. When done right, call-in culture can be immensely valuable. It allows us to educate and correct people without vilifying them. Furthermore, it offers a clearer path toward personal growth. However, framing call-in culture as oppositional to call-out culture is not only wrong but also incredibly harmful.
Specifically, framing the two as oppositional also frames anger as oppositional to growth, which is not true. For one, asking marginalized communities to make their anger palatable dehumanizes those communities. Additionally, it ignores the fact that call-in culture is intended to be survivor focused.
Asking students to marginalize their hurt indirectly asks them to marginalize themselves. On a campus already struggling to meet the mental health needs of its students, being forced to minimize my anger is emotionally exhausting. There are very few ways for students of color to express our anger and/or hurt without someone trying to invalidate those feelings. This speaks to the larger cultural narrative that the emotions of non-white people are dangerous.
Until we learn to value students of color for who they are as people instead of statistics, our efforts at inclusivity and diversity won't bring about much change. Instead of creating paths for connection, we are policing the very voices that will help our university grow.
TE'YA MITCHELL
ROANOKE
