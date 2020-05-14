To truly embrace their role of abject ignominy as a political party the Virginia GOP has picked up the banner of “Liberate Virginia.” Given the choice between profit and more dead senior citizens they have chosen profit over grandma and grandpa.
This is not shocking, this is the same party that thought putting toddlers in dog cages was a winning midterm strategy and then are dazed and confused, as a duck struck upon the head with a paddle, as to why there is not one GOP member holding state wide office in Virginia (all apologizes to Lincoln).
The last several state elections have swept them from the competitive field and into the dust bin of history from which, I hope upon reflection, they can reform and remake themselves again into a political party of ideas worthy of discussion verses the idolatrous death cult they seem determine to be.
NEAL NIDA
DALEVILLE
