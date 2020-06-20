President Trump ordered a National Emergency March 13 after doing nothing about the crisis in February except to accuse Democrats of a political hoax. With over 60,000 deaths and still rising he still does not understand the scope of the problem, along with his hard fast supporters showing up now, armed, at governor's houses to threaten public officials.
Now six weeks later with millions of pounds of food rotting in fields he still does nothing (except for a pittance of relief money) to relieve the long food lines already happening at food pantries. What is a national emergency? It is when drastic measures need to be taken to keep the public safe and healthy. We need a President that knows the breakdown of the food chain is already happening.
Here's a suggestion for the President. In national emergencies in the past the National Guard was put to service for hurricanes, tornadoes and other natural disasters. Why not use them now in this food crisis. Charge the National Guard with the task of transporting the tons of food sitting, rotting in piles. They could be commissioned to collect the squash, tomatoes, peppers, onions and garlic, transported to the nearest airfield where cargo planes are waiting to airlift tons of vegetables to cities around the country. Refrigerated transport trucks then take vegetables to food banks in the region so that, at least, the 30 million unemployed can eat. This is a drastic measure which is necessary during this national emergency. But alas we have a President that is embracing the 1% billionaires, AGAIN and to ignorant, like his supporters, to accept that this virus will be with us for awhile. We need someone at the top of the federal government that will truly lead us out of this instead of petulantly blaming others for his incompetence. Hopefully that will all change in November when he is voted out of office, put on trial for his MANY crimes and JAILED.
DOUG CHANCEY
BLACKSBURG
