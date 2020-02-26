Regarding your Feb. 5 story "Former VMI student files hazing lawsuit," perhaps if a local writer were brought in to cover this story, they would have at some point identified VMI as a public military college, rather than as a "small public school” throughout.
Apparently The Washington Post writer was too disinterested to even identify one of the oldest and most respected military colleges in the United States correctly. This seems to be the trend with our local paper as we are inundated with articles written first for the Post or by the Associated Press.
Will the change in ownership of The Roanoke Times bring a reversal or at least a tempering of this trend? We can only hope so.
KATHLEEN F. GOODWIN
LEXINGTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.