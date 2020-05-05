Your April 26 story, "Roanoke man given 3 life terms for 1986 killing is paroled after 33 years," omits or obscures most of the facts your readers need to understand why 58-year-old Tyson Golden was released this month.
Most importantly, the prosecution's evidence showed that Mr. Golden never killed anyone, didn't intend to kill anyone and was angry at the accomplice who did strike and kill the elderly victim. Your reporter also appears unaware that Mr. Golden was wrongly denied the chance to be considered for parole for many years due to a legal error that went uncorrected until last year. Nor did the reporter appreciate that Mr. Golden's jury did not have the option of recommending that its sentences run concurrent rather than consecutive -- Virginia juries are not instructed that this is even possible, so Judge Weckstein had good reason to modify the jury's sentence as he did. And the story omits that when the Parole Board granted parole to 95 inmates last month, it also denied parole to about 500 others -- and that the Board denies release in about 90 percent of the cases it reviews every year.
To be fair to your reporter, the Parole Board does not disclose the reasons why it grants parole. So if Mr. Golden has used the last 33 years to grow and mature, acquire an education and marketable job skills, mentor and guide younger prisoners, maintain a perfect disciplinary record, and express genuine remorse for the crimes he helped commit 33 years ago, neither your reporter nor your readers would know about any of it. But those are the kinds of reasons why the Parole Board grants parole in the few cases when it does. I realize that it's easier to quote elected officials attacking the Parole Board than to help your readers understand the Board's difficult work. But if our "land of the free" is ever going to lose the sorry distinction of imprisoning more of our own citizens than any other nation on earth, we will all have to learn to overcome the knee-jerk reaction than no amount of punishment is ever enough.
DAVID BRUCK
LEXINGTON
