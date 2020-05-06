This is a time of major uncertainty and turmoil. Unemployment is rising quickly and Americans need a solution. Congress just passed a stimulus bill —the CARES Act — that will aid Americans in time of need. Unfortunately, it cut out a large group of working taxpayers – undocumented immigrants. Undocumented immigrants are estimated to pay upwards of $12 billion in taxes per year and participate in local economies. These are our friends and neighbors, maybe even our family members, who also have to make ends meet amidst a public health crisis.
This situation is bigger than each one of us, and it requires Americans banding together. Congress must act to support working people by providing more assistance. And this time, we need to include undocumented immigrants in that relief. Call your representatives and demand that they pass a bill that is inclusive and assists all people – regardless of immigration status.
HANNAH BOOREN
CHRISTIANSBURG
