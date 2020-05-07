As America grapples with the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, most informed citizens understand that honest, unbiased news coverage is crucial. Unfortunately, many reporters, covering COVID-19 for mainstream media outlets, are disseminating politically biased and intellectually dishonest information. They attack President Trump as a xenophobe for instituting the China travel ban and calling the disease the Chinese virus. Governed by political correctness, biased journalists show obvious disdain for the President while kowtowing to China’s leaders. Their news reports intentionally soft-pedal details about the genesis of the virus and Beijing’s decision to suppress the truth about the outbreak in Wuhan allowing the disease to spread worldwide.
America’s ongoing abortion debate is likewise infected with media bias. By suppressing disturbing truths about the unborn child, politically correct media outlets promote a culture of death. Instead of investigating the scientific evidence available from ultrasound imaging, which proves that defenseless babies undergo painful, violent deaths at the hands of abortionists, reporters portray abortion as progress for women. Their biased mindset blinds them to the truth, that every abortion is the willful destruction of an innocent human life. When abortion supporters chant their mantra - “My Body, My Choice” - they betray the movement’s intellectual dishonesty and moral bankruptcy. Undeniably, every abortion decision is consequential for two human beings, not just one. With their self-centered mentality focused entirely upon the woman, the reality of the unborn child is eliminated, and human life is reduced to a “thing” - a choice.
Regrettably, the contagious influence of the mass media has infected large sectors of public opinion, persuading many that this culture of death should be constitutionally protected. To Virginians who value innocent human life, the time to stand and speak up is now. Let us draw inspiration from our nation’s leaders who are presently laboring to protect and preserve our lives from COVID-19; let every pro-life Virginian embrace our moral duty and labor to save the lives of helpless unborn children, drawing hope from Proverbs 10:16 (NKJV): “The labor of the righteous leads to life.”
CINDY W. SHIRLEY
RIDGEWAY
