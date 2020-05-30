In the May 26 edition of The Roanoke Times I read the story written by the Associated Press’s Darlene Superville who covered the presidential visit to Ft. McHenry ("Trump honors war dead amid pandemic"). I cannot believe she is so uneducated as to say what she said. But the fact the both her editors as well as The Roanoke Times editorial staff allowed it to go to print is a terrible reflection on today’s press. Have none of you ever read the words to our National Anthem to understand how it came about? Below are her words directly quoted from her article:
“The Ft. McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine is where a poem, written after a huge American flag was hoisted to celebrate an important victory over the British during the War of 1812, became the 'Star-Spangled Banner.'”
I could have provided the correct answer by the time I was 6 or 7.
DON BROWN
LEXINGTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.