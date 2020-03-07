No news is bad news. It was very disturbing to hear reports and read in The Roanoke Times edition of Feb. 14 of the financial and readership woes of newspaper chains such as the McClatchy group, with the demise of local papers and purchase of chains by investment firms and billionaires, which has swept up our own Roanoke Times. This portends cost-cutting, reduction of staff and the already-happening transition to digital editions and curtailed investigative reporting. The information field is being left more open to the junk "news" flowing through Facebook, YouTube and other internet sources with the reliability of the National Enquirer. It is to be hoped that venerable resources such as the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal can survive and continue to provide accurate, factual information based on investigation and sound editorial policy.
We have seen the damage arising from the disinformation and outright lies from the internet which some of our gullible public have swallowed. The impact on the election of 2016 can't be measured, but foreign interference by Russia had its effect, and further meddling has been encouraged by President Trump. The right role of the media is to inform with integrity, and the internet outlets such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have little or no editorial oversight to cull out distortion and deception. Trump's tweets are themselves a prime example of the "fake news" he rants about. Greek playwright Aeschylus said in the 5th century BC that "In war, truth is the first casualty." This applies now in the political wars, and as good citizens it is our duty to search for the truth to be found in responsible and reliable media.
DICK BAUMAN
BLACKSBURG
