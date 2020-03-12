This is to express my total opposition to Joan Comeau’s ("How are Trump and Nixon different?") and Joan Henry’s ("The death of democracy") letters in the Feb. 16 rag. Both letters are virulently anti-Trump, and I’m really tired of reading such crap in this newspaper. And it’s not only Donald Trump who’s been the object of this ugly rage; our excellent Congressman Ben Cline has been the target more than once lately, along with his local fellow Republican representatives, Morgan Griffith and Denver Riggleman. Is the Times receiving letters only from the Left??? Enough, already!

Are these people forgetting Barack Obama’s deliberate programs to make this country into a third-world has-been? Or Hillary Clinton’s proposed (but, thankfully, stymied) follow-up which would have been the equivalent of Obama’s third term? Oh yes, all that was just fine, no problem at all for these naysayers. They conveniently overlook all the great work Donald Trump has done, even while withstanding the illegitimate impeachment “circus” to which he was subjected.

But remember, folks: Mr. Trump WILL have the last laugh in November.

CHARLES S. WERTALIK

ROANOKE

Load comments