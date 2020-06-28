Mayor Bernard Young recently objected to Donald Trump's visit on Memorial Day to the Fort McHenry National Monument as saying it sends the wrong message about stay at home directives and the city of Baltimore cannot afford the cost of hosting him when it is losing $20 million a month because of the pandemic.
He called on Trump to set a positive example by not traveling during the holiday weekend. Needless to say the White House was unmoved and White House spokesman Judd Deere stated and I quote, "The brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home and the president will not either as he honors their sacrifice by visiting such a historic landmark in our nation's history." Note to Judd Deere, your Fuhrer stayed home not once, not twice, but five times when his country called. Not only is he a narcissistic moron, he's a coward.
BOB SOUTHARD
SALEM
