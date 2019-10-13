Signing onto Facebook this morning, this was the first thing that stood out to me.
“Trump reminds everyone in Saturday morning tweet that he’s a 'very stable genius,'" by Geobeats
So Trump thinks he's stable? Well, no kidding, I happen to think I’m the greatest Pope ever nominated by the Vatican. (Not)
Seems to me in my seven decades on this earth I have always heard that psychiatrists say those who think they are the most normal or stable people are the ones who need psychiatric help more than the average person.
So if Trump had a pea brain of common sense, he'd be aware of such and no "normal" person would have ever tweeted such. But we all know Trump doesn’t know how to read, let alone to write anything properly. So such a tweet from one of the most unstable persons on earth should not surprise the more sane of our great population
Thank you, President Trump, for confirming what we have known all along about you. I understand your buddy Putin has a great shrink, maybe you should seek him out.
E. DUANE HOWARD
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.