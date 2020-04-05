Congressional Republicans and their supporters are suffering from an infectious mental disorder called "Trump Syndrome." The disease is caused by the DJT-45 virus which is believed to have originated in Russia. The symptoms: talking with your hands, compulsive lying, bragging, nonsensical rants, paranoia, compulsive lying, delusions, denial, compulsive lying and an uncontrollable urge to persecute people. Fox News, using alternate facts and conspiracy theories, have convinced their histrionic viewers that the behaviors produced by "Trump Syndrome" are normal. They cite Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan and Doug Collins as examples.
The undeserving Medal of Freedom recipient, Rush Limbaugh and America's equivalent of Joseph Goebbles, Sean Hannity claim to have executive immunity from the disease, but their phony dramatics and blatant lies say otherwise. Consigliere William Barr has infected the entire Justice Department and Mitch McConnell is so contagious, he calls himself the Grim Reaper. The attempt to contain the DJT-45 virus is proving difficult, but eventually it will be arrested.
To protect yourself from "Trump Syndrome" avoid contact with members of the NRA, white supremacists, porn stars, Trump's convicted felons, the Justice Department, Congressional Republicans, White House employees, Rudy Giuliani, Jerry Falwell Jr. and Russians. The only treatment for "Trump Syndrome" is political conversion therapy and a vaccine called ABT-2020. Republicans who recover from "Trump Syndrome" will come out of their Trump coma and regain their sense of reality. In the meantime, every American should be very cautious around Trump Republicans who are seeking reelection. Always use hand sanitizer after they shake your hand and never allow them to kiss your babies.
KEN WILSON
MARTINSVILLE
