Some people are blessed to know at a young age exactly what “they want to be when they grow up”. My husband is one of those lucky creatures. He knew as a young boy that he would always be a fireman and he spent over 30 years in the profession of his dreams. Some of us find our calling late in life after countless and frustrating attempts at one job or another. But, the majority of us know what we don’t know and we know to gracefully admit our ignorance when we find ourselves in situations where our knowledge/skills are lacking. No earthly being can ever dream of master all knowledge.
I dare say I would never tell my sister, an accomplished surgeon, how to operate, nor would she tell me how to teach a cooking class. The same holds true for business men. Should they not stick to business and leave medicine for those who have studied their craft and know of what they speak? Every businessmen I have ever known, has practiced due diligence in researching their speaking points before ever delivering a presentation. Is a politician who was a former businessman, exempt from this simple protocol?
And, when did proclaiming sarcasm as your excuse for proclaiming total misinformation in light of the fact that we are looking at 50,000 deaths seem even remotely acceptable? The information that was delivered by the president was blatantly undocumented, and by using it as a “so called” sarcastic move to throw off the “fake media” is unconscionable in light of what our nation is enduring. Perhaps our president should spend a night in an ICU ward and his subtlety for sarcasm would disappear along with the body bags and perhaps, just perhaps, his idea of fake news would take on a whole new reality.
LONI BIER
DALEVILLE
