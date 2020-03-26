The February 7 paper had several accounts of the most childish and shameful displays of self-congratulations from our Narcissist president.
I was immediately reminded of Jesus' parable of the two men who went up into the temple to pray – the one a Pharisee (a church big-shot), and the other a tax collector for the Romans.
The parable [Luke 18:12], says: “The Pharisee stood and prayed thus within himself: God, I thank thee that I am not like other people: thieves, rogues, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. I fast twice in the week; I give a tenth of all my income.”
“But the tax collector, standing far off, would not even lift his eyes to heaven....but was saying, “God, be merciful to me – a sinner.”
Jesus said: “I tell you, this man went down to his house justified, rather than the other. For all who exalt themselves will be humbled, but all who humble themselves shall be exalted.”
And Trump did part of his self-exalting in a service of prayer! As my sainted grandmother used to say," Some people just don't have a sense of what's proper.”
All that was missing from Trump's self-congratulatory spree was the head Gorilla beating on his chest and roaring in triumph from the old Tarzan movies!
HERB DETWEILER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.