At his trial concerning release of his tax returns on Monday, President Trump’s lawyer argued that the President (but not the Vice President) is immune from indictment. Since the trial was not about the Vice President why was this even brought up? I have a theory:
The 25th Amendment to the Constitution section 2 states: “Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both houses of Congress.” It does not say within what period of time the President has to nominate a Vice President. If Vice President Pence was to be indicted and forced out of office, President Trump could drag his feet in nominating a Vice President. This would be insurance against him getting impeached because if there is no Vice President and Trump were to be impeached then Speaker Pelosi would become President and there is no way the Republican Senate would allow that to happen.
Nice back you have Mr. Pence. It would be a shame if someone stuck a knife in it.
MALCOLM COTHRAN
LEXINGTON
