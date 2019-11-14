Now that Trump has been caught red-handed trying to strong-arm a foreign leader into meddling in our next presidential election, there will be a concerted effort by the president and associates to mislead the American public and to place blame elsewhere. Here are some facts to keep in mind.
Our ambassador to Ukraine was Marie Yovonovitch. A career diplomat, she is known to be nonpolitical and excellent at her job. She openly criticized Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko for his poor record on fighting corruption. Lutsenko lashed back with a barrage of lies. He claimed Yovanovitch herself was corrupt and had compiled a “do not prosecute list”. (Later Lutsenko admitted this was false; he himself had drawn up such a list.) Lutsenko also claimed that Joe Biden had interfered with an investigation of Burisma, an energy company that counted Joe’s son Hunter as a board member. (Later he admitted this was also false.) In fact, in subsequent interviews, Lutsenko “walked back” nearly all of his previous claims. But by then he had caught the attention of President Trump. Lutsenko was clearly Trump’s kinda guy!
Lutsenko’s war on our ambassador (and on the truth) looked like fertile ground to start a smear campaign against Joe Biden and to create other conspiracy theories. Marie Yovonovitch was called home. And the new president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, was put under pressure to “dig up dirt” on Biden. Desperately needed aid to Ukraine was put on hold while Zelensky thought over Trump’s proposition.
The recalling of Marie Yovanovitch from her post is another example of how far Trump will go to target those who stand up to corruption. His misuse of public office to advance his political agenda is corruption itself.
KURT MERCHANT
MARTINSVILLE
