Donald Trump is a disgrace. Trump assumes the mantle of demagoguery as an honor. His racist commentary and disdain for diverse ethnicity is all about making America white again.
Trump sees Americans as a race and not as a nation and one that he seeks to purify. What we are left to witness is the complete wreckage of political principle. As he admonishes those that oppose him, he continues to undermine the rule of law by dismissing and degrading his opponents.
Our nation's capital has become a place where common decency and telling the truth no longer exist. Critical self-analysis by Donald Trump is inhibited as a result of his inflated narcissism. His world view is one of fear and insecurity, as he sits in his bubble, with his arms folded tightly over his defensive puffed up chest.
The concept that the truth shall make us free is not a part of Trump's malfunctioning intellect. He wishes only to be free of the truth. Since the beginning of his term in office, lies and misinformation have become the norm. His endless attacks against the press present a serious threat to freedom of expression. Trump can always be counted on to double down when he has been proven wrong. Like most tyrants and autocratic despots, Trump seeks only to murder truth. None of us will sleep well while he remains at the helm.
STEPHEN CABANISS
DALEVILLE
How is he racist? Really, give facts. This argument is driving people like me to vote Trump. You took the time to write this opinion piece. Now please provide evidence.
