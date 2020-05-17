I have sympathy for the views of the recent letter writer who believes there are many people ready to blame President Trump for everything that goes wrong in the world. While this is true, and sometimes not justified, the facts are that Trump’s behavior makes it easy to understand people defaulting to him as every problem’s cause. This leads to my befuddlement about the letter writer’s claim that Trump is the best thing to happen to the United States.
The American Psychiatric Association’s latest edition of the manual for diagnosing mental disorders (referred to as the DSM-5) lists nine symptoms of a narcissistic personality. To justify the diagnosis, the person should exhibit at least five of the nine criteria. Trump is a poster child for at least six of the criteria, and arguably a good example of all nine. Look up the nine criteria. As you read each criterion, examples of Trump’s routine behavior jump to mind.
In addition, he has a flexible attitude toward facts. He will say something at press conferences or on a Tweet, then the next day will deny he said it—even attacking a reporter who tries to show him video or printed evidence. He throws out statements, including numbers, that no one can verify and that he can’t or won’t confirm the sources. He’s a president who believes he knows more about almost everything than any expert, who never reads intelligence reports, who states or retweets unsupported rumors and thinks that’s fine for the president to do, who surrounds himself with sycophants, who brags about being a genius (a sure sign he isn’t one), whose first instinct is personal attacks on anyone with the temerity to doubt any decision he makes, or doesn’t make, isn’t the best decision of all time, who never admits mistakes no matter the evidence since it’s always someone else’s fault.
The best thing to ever happen to the United States? Really?
OLIN ANDERSON
CHRISTIANSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.