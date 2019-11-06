Our president is a domineering individual who creates a breeding ground for hateful rhetoric from his actions, and he unjustly creates fear among the American people. His staff has harassed or attacked Latinos, Muslim Americans, African Americans, immigrants, other minorities, people of color and marginalized groups.
This president is tearing apart the moral fabric of this country instead of drawing people together. Trump has run a nonstop campaign of white fear ever since the beginning of his first presidential campaign. I have witnessed people that are now walking in fear in the great nation that we call "home of the free."
The oath Trump took has been violated countless times. The president said the following words the day he took office:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Upon accepting the position of president, the president should serve all people, no longer viewing themselves as Democrat or Republican, but a leader that works for the good and betterment of all citizens regardless of creed, color or political affiliation.
My government and the people of this land, we need to please stop this person before he tears apart our great nation and destroys the world we are all living in with his actions, his words and his campaigns. May God have mercy on us all.
I, as a veteran of the United States military, have become deeply sadden, hurt and disgusted by the actions of the President of the United States. Everything I have taken an oath for, along with other military veterans, to protect and preserve, to defend our freedom against foreign and domestic aggression, the origin of our rights, our privileges, all are slowly being dissolved. And as a military veteran and American citizen I will continue to have respect for the Office of the President of the United States, but the president that holds this position shows a blatant disregard for the oath of office and values of this great country and its people.
ED LABIOSA
SALEM
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.