The Gallup Polls tell us that only 28% of Americans approve of the way President Trump and Congress are governing our nation.
Waves of populism, when normal folks lose faith in their government, have been with us for decades--ever since Congress began sabotaging the Obama Initiatives for health care and job creation.
Unfortunately, money of the One Percent is much too influential. Our so-called representatives quickly become addicted to their power and prestige. And the One Percent and their Super-Pacs assure their reelection by using attack ads crafted to undercut their political opponents.
The Republicans in Congress have obliged by extending the One Percent loopholes. Once the One Percent started paying little or no taxes, the second phase was to lighten the load on the big banks and large corporations. Now the disparities of wealth are the largest they have been in seventeen years. At the same time, Trump and the Senate Republicans keep reducing our social programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, the Medicaid Extension for Working Families, and unemployment benefits. Our middle and lower income families are suffering.
It is not that Donald Trump and Steve Bannon did not give us warning. Even before the 1916 elections, they claimed that America's rapid growth was due to the white male entrepreneurs in the 1940s and 1950s after World War II. Those parts of society who did not prosper were "losers." Trump and Bannon believe we are better off without them.
It is ironic that Donald Trump rode a populist wave stemming from attack ads against Hillary Clinton.
Finally all that has turned around. Populist blue waves have taken the House and threaten to take the Presidency and the Senate.
Donald Trump's continuing failures are costly not only in America but to many other parts of the world. It will be a long road back.
JOHN WINFREY
LEXINGTON
