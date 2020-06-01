President Trump has truly and wonderfully redefined the term "Presidential"......smart, caring, transparent, hard-working.... a true leader!
I am so grateful that he is in our White House and has done so much for so many...especially our African American brothers and sisters, dear to his heart.
Sad and DEEPLY infuriating to find out more and more everyday how our past Presidents sold us out to China. Shame on them and shame on many of us for not paying attention.
Have a great day Making America Great Again!
COLLETTE BARRY-REC
LEXINGTON
