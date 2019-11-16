I personally witnessed via live television our President deny that the constitution of our country has an emolument clause. That to me means that he has broken his oath of office. That oath states his pledge to uphold the same constitution he has publicly dismissed.

The House of Representatives should recover the video tape and use it as the first and only article necessary for the Senate to convict and immediately remove this individual from the highest office in the land.

STEVE DAVIDSON

ROANOKE

