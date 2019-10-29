In 1954, during the Army-McCarthy hearings, I recall that Joseph Welch, the Army’s chief counsel, asked Senator Joseph McCarthy two questions about his conscience.
In considering the recent actions of President Trump, I would pose the same questions to Mr. Trump: “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
NOEL KRIEG
BLACKSBURG
