President Trump has claimed that this impeachment has been a partisan one. But that is only because he made it one. Senator McConnell and the President have threatened legislators in the GOP out of hearing from important witnesses whose testimony is more than likely incriminating. A member of the GOP, Representative Amash, had to leave his own party to support impeachment. Republican leadership proliferates the partisanship that they claim to oppose. Members of Congress and the Senate were coerced by the threat of primaries, and withdrawal of financial support of their reelection campaigns if they voted their conscience.
The Republican leadership has begun to echo the politics of the despotic regimes and the Banana Republics which they claim to oppose: undermining the rule of law, refusing to hear facts and letting dollars dictate decisions of government.
JACKSON RIBLER
BLACKSBURG
