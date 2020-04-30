While history was bound to mark our current president as the worst ever for myriad reasons, his administration’s inept, feckless and negligent response to coronavirus has certainly been the feather in this shameful cap.

Many of us have been saying since 2016 that when a real crisis arose, he would fail us miserably. It is so heartbreaking now that the crisis is not “just” a hurricane, but something affecting the entire nation that will leave thousands and thousands dead!

He cannot dissemble and con his way out of this failure no matter how much he gaslights and tries to cover up his initial passivity. His failure to listen to his national security and scientific advisors back in January when alarm bells were sounding and when early action could have mitigated the severity of the outbreak is criminal. How anyone could vote for him again this fall is beyond comprehension!

MARK SCHLEUPNER

ROANOKE

Load comments