While history was bound to mark our current president as the worst ever for myriad reasons, his administration’s inept, feckless and negligent response to coronavirus has certainly been the feather in this shameful cap.
Many of us have been saying since 2016 that when a real crisis arose, he would fail us miserably. It is so heartbreaking now that the crisis is not “just” a hurricane, but something affecting the entire nation that will leave thousands and thousands dead!
He cannot dissemble and con his way out of this failure no matter how much he gaslights and tries to cover up his initial passivity. His failure to listen to his national security and scientific advisors back in January when alarm bells were sounding and when early action could have mitigated the severity of the outbreak is criminal. How anyone could vote for him again this fall is beyond comprehension!
MARK SCHLEUPNER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.