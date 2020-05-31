President Trump has declared that we are in a war with the coronavirus and he sees himself as our wartime leader (March 18). If Trump is a wartime leader, he reminds me most of Marshal Pétain, the Chief of State of Vichy France from 1940-1944, who signed an armistice with the Nazis in order to get France back to life as usual.

JAMES C. KLAGGE

BLACKSBURG

