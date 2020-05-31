President Trump has declared that we are in a war with the coronavirus and he sees himself as our wartime leader (March 18). If Trump is a wartime leader, he reminds me most of Marshal Pétain, the Chief of State of Vichy France from 1940-1944, who signed an armistice with the Nazis in order to get France back to life as usual.
JAMES C. KLAGGE
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.