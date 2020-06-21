As the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim hundreds of lives daily, Trump tried to bully the governor of North Carolina into opening, without safety guidelines, the Spectrum Center in Charlotte for the Republican Convention in August.
But this is not unusual for one who'll stoop at nothing to get reelected. If we look back as his fixation on a costly wall that serves no purpose, his petty name calling, his bullying of patriots who dared to advise him on matters of urgent national security, his hatred of the press, the FBI, his disrespect for women and the list goes on.
Make no mistake about it. Trump is dangerous. He has pulverized the Republican Party and mesmerized enough of the gullible to make him a force to be reckoned with.
Then comes the coronavirus pandemic. What impeachment and Trump's continual abuses of power hasn't done to awaken us, Providence has. People are now turning to a man whose years as a senator and vice president, not to mention his personal losses, as the one to lead us from the morass Trump has gotten us in.
The coronavirus is not going away. In three months it has claimed nearly twice as many lives as the Vietnam War did in 20 years. The medical profession warns of a second wave in late summer. Even with effective leadership at all levels of government, until adequate testing and a vaccine is in place, we can expect the death toll to continue rising. With ineffective leadership, there is no end as to how many more will die.
What America does not need is Donald Trump whose only concern is Donald Trump. In less than six months we can elect a president who cares about America. Trump's biggest fear is Joe Biden. We'd better make it happen.
RODNEY A. FRANKLIN
THAXTON
