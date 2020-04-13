On Friday, March 27, I lost my closest friend of over 70 years. But more than that, the Roanoke Valley music scene lost a true giant. Mike Reynolds was a giant that few knew other than the bands with who he worked. My band, the Rhythm Doctors, knew Mike as our sound man and sax player. He stood in the back of the room at the sound board and played sax. When we formed the band Mike thought we needed a sax part in many of the songs so he bought a saxophone and taught himself to play it. He never knew key signatures or notes. He just knew the right sax part by ear. Mike had an impeccable ear when it came to music and sound and arrangements. Mike was a true original and creative genius. He was constantly building speaker cabinets, amp racks, lighting boxes and cable rolls. Every time he set up or took down the band's equipment, he thought of some new device that would make his job simpler and he would build it.
Mike never wanted the limelight. He was always in the background mixing the sound, running the lights, creating music or tapes to be played before the show and during the band's breaks. Those break tapes were legendary. He was meticulous in everything he did from his appearance to the equipment. Mike was a very gentle man. Humble to the end. Mike was my oldest friend. He was stricken with pancreatic cancer and was gone within a month. I mourn for his family and for his many friends. Mike's passing has left a huge hole in my heart. Mike's legacy include Razzmatazz, the Rhythm Doctors and most recently Merty and the Monumentals. Mike, you left some mighty big footprints through many lives. Thanks. I love you.
JOE YATES
ROANOKE
