Valley Metro transit workers are at higher risk for getting the coronavirus. They go to work each day afraid. If courage is taking action in spite of fear, their courage is immense. Transit workers need more than praise and prayers in this pandemic.
They need Valley Metro to provide masks for workers and passengers. Why? Because anyone can have the virus, not have symptoms and pass it on to others. Because infection rates go down in workplaces where everyone wears a mask.
Drivers need plexiglass guards between themselves and passengers. Why? Because the virus is passed on easily in the airflow on a bus by coughs, sneezes, talking and breathing. Drivers need their seating area and steering wheels sanitized before and at the change of shifts. Why? Because the virus can live on many surfaces for hours or days.
Workers and passengers need hand sanitizer available in Campbell Court. Why? Clean hands help prevent the spread of germs.
With and surely without these precautions transit workers may get sick. They need paid sick leave that covers all the time it takes to recover from any illness so they don't feel financial pressure to work sick and infect others.
Transit workers deserve hazard pay. They risk their safety to provide essential service. While praise and prayers are appreciated and meant well, taking action to protect the lives of these women and men who provide essential transportation services to all of us in this pandemic would better honor their courage, reliability and skill.
KATHY WAGER
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.