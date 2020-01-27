I read with interest the December 2 article in the Roanoke Times that detailed the launch of Jerry Falwell Junior’s think tank to promote traditional ‘Judeo-Christian’ beliefs. Why is ‘belief’ is pluralized?
We are told in Genesis 3, Adam, in a single act of pride, ate a forbidden apple. The sin is pride. This original sin has been passed on to every generation of mankind. People living as though they are God’s of their own creation, narcissistic, self-righteous and fearful of an unpredictable world. This is the Judeo in ‘Judeo-Christian’.
Scrolling forward we find in John 3:16, Christ the son of God, in a single act humility, died for us. The gift is humility. This gift of humility has been offered to all of humanity. All who accept this gift carry on as God’s creation endeavoring to be charitable, merciful, and confident in the steady hand of God. This is the Christian in ‘Judeo-Christian’. Of course, there are totally different beliefs; Islam, Hebrew, Buddhism, etc. Some of these other beliefs may even be properly stated as plural. This is not the case with the ‘Judeo-Christian’ belief and any Christian who pluralizes ‘belief’ is making room for their own doctrines, not God’s. Gal 2:11-21.
KEITH FRANKLIN
ROANOKE
