I got a chuckle out of reading David Phillip's diatribe ("Promises made but not kept," August 6 letter). Seems David thinks the previous president kept all his promises or David applied for the smartest man in the world job and Trump didn't hire him. Blatant liar? How about "You can keep your doctor"?" Talk about BLATANT!! At least Hillary Care is being dismantled to the point where we don't have to pay a fine for not getting screwed by it. And YES Hillary care.
The amount of people on food stamps is a real legacy for Obama, eh ? A whole lot less now. Why? Jobs. A wall is being built too and when it is finished and we start saving billions from what illegals cost us and the crime that will end, Mexico will have indirectly paid for the wall. That's been the plan since day one.
Anyone with a brain knows that big business doesn't pay the taxes big government levies on them, we do. So when big business gets a tax break, it's us who actually gets it.
There are a whole lot of promises that are still in the works but David won't mention that because it'll make the president look good. He'll still drain the swamp too. Do ya think the ones you mentioned that are no longer with us weren't a part of that? Trump don't give a rip what party they are with. Crooks are crooks and Washington is full of em. I wouldn't talk too much about the amount of golf someone plays either. At least the man can play the game. I don't see Trump filling up airplanes with money and giving it to Iran or other countries for that matter nor letting terrorists go or standing back and watching our veterans go without healthcare. Trump may not have accomplished all of his promises yet but he's done more than anyone else has and if that doesn't earn him a few days on the course wel Tough stuff. I wish he'd ask me to play with him because I'd be honored to do so.
VINCENT CARVER
VINTON
