I was fortunate to attend the graduation ceremony for Christiansburg High School last Saturday.

All four high schools held their graduations at the parking lot near the Duck Pound at Virginia Tech, to maintain social distancing due to COVID-19.

I was only there for one of the four graduations, but from what I could see the police departments, school system and the numerous support organizations did an outstanding job.

Graduating close to 1,000 students and handling 3,000 cars is no easy task, but they did it.

In March, at the beginning of COVID-19, I felt sorry for the 2020 seniors, thinking they would be cheated out of graduation. But after viewing the ceremony, I think the kids got a bonus. Something they will not forget. It was super.

Graduation became a thumbs-up experience. Congratulations to everyone. A job well done.

Steve Huppert

Huppert is a member of Christiansburg Town Council

