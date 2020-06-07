A graduation thumbs-up
I was fortunate to attend the graduation ceremony for Christiansburg High School last Saturday.
All four high schools held their graduations at the parking lot near the Duck Pound at Virginia Tech, to maintain social distancing due to COVID-19.
I was only there for one of the four graduations, but from what I could see the police departments, school system and the numerous support organizations did an outstanding job.
Graduating close to 1,000 students and handling 3,000 cars is no easy task, but they did it.
In March, at the beginning of COVID-19, I felt sorry for the 2020 seniors, thinking they would be cheated out of graduation. But after viewing the ceremony, I think the kids got a bonus. Something they will not forget. It was super.
Graduation became a thumbs-up experience. Congratulations to everyone. A job well done.
Steve Huppert
Huppert is a member of Christiansburg Town Council
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.