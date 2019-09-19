Two recent Roanoke Times articles — "Sen. Warner calls for social insurance that stays with workers as they move through jobs” (August 27) and “SCC schedules hearing over surprise medical bills” (August 15) — underscore the importance of a federal solution to surprise medical billing. I urge Senator Mark Warner to work with the entire Virginia delegation to Congress to make sure this issue is solved — and that it is solved in the right way.
While the State Corporation Commission’s efforts to address this issue are well-intended, their proposal is insufficient. The SCC’s proposed solution — holding hospitals accountable for notifying patients when any of their caregivers are out-of-network — only focuses on non-emergencies. We need a solution that protects patients and access to care in all circumstances. So if you have a heart attack at 3 a.m. and go to the closest hospital, your insurance’s denials don’t leave you bankrupt.
Emergency departments are there to care for anyone who comes through the door at any time. Because of this, insurers have no incentive to negotiate a fair rate with them – in fact, insurers might prefer to leave ER’s out of network so they can shift those costs back to the patient. That is why Congress must pass legislation that will level the playing field — and the best way to do that is through Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR). The IDR process would enable providers and insurers to fairly negotiate out-of-network physician rates while incentivizing insurers to bring more doctors into their networks.
While IDR is the best solution, there is a bill in the House — the No Surprises Act — that pairs the process with another “solution” called benchmarking. This would let the government set artificially low rates, and at a time when hospitals are already closing across the country, this could further threaten patient access and affordability.
As Congress gears up to go back into session this fall, I urge Senator Warner to make it a priority to pass a surprise medical billing solution that includes a true IDR approach and encourage his colleagues representing the Commonwealth to do the same.
CAROLINE COX, MD
ROANOKE
