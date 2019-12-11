Your November 28 editorial “The First Thanksgiving” stated “in July 1619, Virginia elected the first House of Burgesses – the first legislative body in the New World. …” Legislature is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as “A deliberative body of usually elected members, who are empowered to make, change, or repeal the laws of a country, state, or province;”
The Grand Council of the Chiefs of The Iroquois Confederacy, probably founded about 1450, 130 years before the Virginia House of Burgesses, served these functions. Likely other native councils that predated the Iroquois Confederacy did the same, but the Confederacy deserves mention in that it served as an inspiration to the authors of the U.S. Constitution, as acknowledged in resolution of the U.S. Congress “To acknowledge the contribution of the Iroquois Confederacy of Nations to the development of the United States Constitution” (Senate concurrent resolution 76, 100th congress, 1988). The Haudenosaunee, the people of the Iroquois Confederacy, had and have many festivals in which they give thanks to the Creator for the bounty they have received, so neither the Jamestown event nor the Plymouth event described in the editorial was the first thanksgiving in North America. Perhaps your editorial should have been entitled “the first thanksgiving by European immigrants.”
A final point: the Haudenosaunee also have a process for impeaching a chief who is incompetent or criminal. The process is run by the Haudenosaunee women.
JIM FRASER
BLACKSBURG
