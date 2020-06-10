The time has come. We all have our masks, gloves, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, paper towels . . . . . . And we are washing our hands without having to be told!
The medical system has ventilators, hospital beds, COVID-19 tests, medical equipment and is now positioned to handle "a flame or an ember." It's time to reopen our country. COVID-19 will likely never be extinguished. We have to coexist. Each of us needs to be responsible for our behavior towards others and to individually determine the level of risk we are willing to assume for ourselves.
It past time to fully open up our country or we won't have a country to go back to.
Dr. Fauci and other "experts" are NOW saying keeping America closed will cause irreparable damage. He is also changing his tune and now saying there may NOT be a second wave in the fall. The debate goes on - masks or no masks? Does the virus live on surfaces? Is social distancing at six feet really necessary? No one really knows, not even the "experts." The models that precipitated the world shutdown were dramatically flawed from the beginning. Wow. We thought science was exact. Looks like not so much.
The decisions that were made and the path forward are critical and will shape our children's and grandchildren's future for generations. It's time to get people back to work. We can do both at the same time - protect the vulnerable in care facilities and let people go back to work. Our sacrifices will be all for naught if we don't have a country to go back to. I'm feeling scared, not of the virus but the consequences of continuing the path we are on. Wake up America. It's feeling more like socialism every day.
PAT SOREY
CHRISTIANSBURG
