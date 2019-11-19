First let me say that I am not a Democrat nor am I a Republican. I am proud to be an independent. In my mind, an independent is someone who can use their brain to look at both sides of any issue, rather than dismiss it because it was proposed by a different party. For example, I think that Medicaid expansion was long overdue, but I think our government has become an out of control bureaucracy that needs to be reined in. I may not agree with everything that our president does, but I give him the credit he deserves for all of the good things. Things like the lowest unemployment in 40 years, among other things.
We are bombarded with politicians who, rather than give us alternative ideas, just call our President a Nazi and a racist with no basis to do so. We even have this newspaper running cartoons picturing him in vile and disgusting ways. Also, rather than talking about our needs for natural gas until other forms of energy can catch up and how to make sure pipeline company adheres to rules, this newspaper puts anyone who sits in a tree on the front page as a martyr.
This area is not a stronghold of liberals or conservatives. We are smart people who can look at both sides of an issue. Our newspaper and our politicians should remember that. If they don’t, neither may be around very long. Our politicians should start doing their job that we pay them to do. Start making the compromises that make our lives better.
BOB WILLIAMS
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.