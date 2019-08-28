I read another apologetic letter in defense of Justin Fairfax today in the Times: ("Leave Fairfax alone," May 7), and as a lifelong Democrat, I felt compelled to respond. When are we going to stop this “Good Cop Bad Cop” routine being played by both parties?
Justin Fairfax either did in fact attack that young lady or, at a minimum, invite her to his hotel room. So he is either a rapist or, at the very least, super stupid.
Governor Ralph Northam either did in fact wear blackface because he’s a racist, or because he was a social moron.
Mark Herring did something similar and said "That conduct clearly shows that, as a young man, I had a callous and inexcusable lack of awareness and insensitivity to the pain my behavior could inflict on others," i.e. I was an idiot.
Let me be clear on this, I have been both an idiot and super stupid many times in my life, and may be again at some future point, but I’m not the Lieutenant Governor, Governor, or Attorney General.
I am, however, smart enough to know that we, as Democrats, cannot proclaim to be the party of change and act, look and speak Republican.
All three should have resigned and let the chips fall where they may. America is in desperate need of an authentic “Good Cop”.
P.S. She is not a Libertarian.
KEITH FRANKLIN
ROANOKE