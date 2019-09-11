There needs to be a Superintendent change in Roanoke City Public Schools. Dr. Rita Bishop has had this position since 2007 and has slowly destroyed the heart and soul of RCPS. Her reign needs to end. Too many great educators have been forced out, eliminated, non-renewed or fired for doing their job and doing it well. Dr. Bishop cannot understand that it takes a team to bring change and success to a district. Dr. Bishop believes in “top down” leadership that starts with a “me first” mentality. In her mind, she is the only one that can save the district, lead the district and find success in the district.
School district employees are in fear of their jobs. Administrators are in fear of making a mistake and being ridiculed and vilified by Dr. Bishop to the verge of tears when they make one. This is why there has been massive turnover of dedicated administrators and teachers that want to do their job the right way.
Dr. Bishop would rather destroy good schools than let them excel without her “guidance” and micro-managing. Patrick Henry High School has had their principal(s) and administrative teams turned over twice in two years. PH was a blue chip school that led in graduation rate, SOL accreditation and teacher retention for over five years. Now this school has lost its “PH Pride.” Lucy Addison Middle School currently has its fourth principal in one year. They lost their entire teaching staff this year except for 14 teachers returning. Only recently their new principal came on board and it’s August. These are only two examples of how Dr. Bishop has destroyed quality schools and promising careers of dedicated educators.
Dr. Bishop controls the school board with her unyielding power and influence. The school board continues to renew Dr. Bishop’s contract on cue year after year with no end in sight. Either they are blind to her reign or they agree with the draconian moves and only want results. It is time for a change. It is time for Dr. Bishop’s reign to end.
SI GOOD
ROANOKE
