We are currently facing a global biodiversity and environmental crisis. Despite that the current administration is bowing to pressure from big industrial polluters and making it a priority to gut extremely important environmental protections. Just this past week (March 10th) over 160,000 comments, most of which were overwhelmingly against changing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), were submitted to the Department of the Interior in response to their attempt to severely weaken this landmark environmental law, established in 1970 to protect our communities from environmental harms created by major developments and earth disturbing projects.
Now we are facing another deadline. March 19th is the deadline to make comments to proposed changes to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA). The MBTA is one of our country’s oldest conservation laws; it has saved millions of birds every year. According to the National Resource Defense Council (NRDC), “Under the current administration, industrial activity that kills or injures birds goes unpunished — with devastating consequences for wildlife.”
If you want to comment directly to the Federal Government on this important issue you can go to: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/02/03/2020-01771/regulations-governing-take-of-migratory-birds . Birds are extremely important to our survival. They are literally the “Canary in the Coal Mine”. If they do not survive, neither will we.
MAURY JOHNSON
GREENVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA
