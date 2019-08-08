The August 4 Roanoke Times reported that, “At least 20 people died and dozens were wounded,” in a mass shooting in Texas. In the accompanying article, they report that by Saturday, the death toll this year was 116 counting the El Paso event. [Two more died later]. Another mass shooting occurred early Sunday in Ohio; another nine dead. So now, 127 dead.
I cannot be the only one to notice that at the precise time the El Paso killings were taking place, there were people walking around Steppin’ Out in Blacksburg handing out stickers declaring, GUNS SAVE LIVES.
In my opinion, thoughts and prayers have been ineffective to stopping the slaughter. I haven’t read anywhere that guns saved 127 lives this year. Isn’t the Times reporting those incidents?
FRANK DUPONT
BLACKSBURG