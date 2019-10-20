The American people need be prepared with an appropriate response to the possibility that Donald Trump will not accept defeat in the 2020 election, calling it Fake News, and that, far more worrisome, the Republican-controlled Senate will let him get away with such treason. By talking and thinking about it now, we can avoid it later.
ROBERT LAZO
ELK CREEK
