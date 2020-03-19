In the face of an abundance of coronavirus news, a few seldom-used numbers may help to appropriately assess and avoid danger. At present, Italy has the most intense contraction rate. One out of 2,500 people of its population have been diagnosed with the virus. We need to think long and hard about this. True, there will be many people who will contract the virus, but the vast majority of us will remain free of it, even in the face of a serious pandemic. In the current top 20 most intensely hit nations, the average is 9,500 remaining free of the virus for each person that catches it. A New England Journal of Medicine article reports that in China, "The most common symptoms were fever (43.8% on admission and 88.7% during hospitalization) and cough (67.8%)." So what to do to reduce fretting over the unknown?
In addition to following CDC recommendations, the salve that worked for me was to pull out the digital thermometer multiple times a day and record results in a spreadsheet. It may catch only 40% or so of cases in the early stage, but that advantage helped to calm me down. My temp was on the cool side and varied widely from +0.6 to -0.8 relative to its long term average – without any trend toward heating up. It was comforting to have this baseline of data. Should the trend turn north, it could be flu, coronavirus, or some other malady, in which case self-isolating may prevent others from getting sick.
Along with other helpful CDC recommendations, the following can be found: “Self-monitoring means people should monitor themselves for fever by taking their temperatures twice a day …”. Whether my doing so will have any practical health benefit for me or anyone else is debatable. One thing is certain. In this house it has restored calm.
IKE JEANES
PULASKI
