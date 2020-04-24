I thought the fraudulent impeachment trial was a farce, these weekly meetings by the left/wrong side of politics is even worse, the mud slinging and the lying is so rampant, it's a joke.

I've had my fill up to the clouds with the lying left, Elizabeth Warren has already been exposed as one. Bill Clinton was disbarred by the U.S. Supreme Court for lying to Congress, and Barack Obama was worse liar to ever be elected, every time he opened his mouth he as lying.

I am fed up to the clouds and even to the moon with lying Democrats. I'm, going to send a letter to some congressmen and senators to see if they'll introduce a bill and make it a law that if you're caught lying to the public, you're out the door for good, and that person's soul should be put in pergatory forever and ever.

How can we trust a congressman or female that lies to the country over and over?

ERNIE HILLIKER

ROANOKE

