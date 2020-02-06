On the editorial page for Friday, January 24, Philip Coffey of Salem wrote a letter to the editor, "Northam demeans our past." To respond to him, I am using an editorial from years ago in the Baltimore Sun titled, "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus."
Yes, Gov. Northam, there is a Virginia. Not believe in Virginia? You might as well not believe in government. Virginia exists as certainly as our Constitution, American history, and founders exist, and know that government abounds to give life its highest beauty and joy. Alas! How dreary it would if there were no Virginia. There would be no established government, no founders to make tolerable this existence. We may have no Constitution, except in dreams or private wishes. The eternal light with which Democracy fills the world could be extinguished.
Governor and Congress, please take Mr. Coffey's suggestion!!
BARBARA LANCASTER
ROANOKE
