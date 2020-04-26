Donald Trump has employed authoritarian principles to undermine the foundations of our constitution and gain power without breaking the law. Second Amendment supporters who think gun ownership will prevent a tyrant from taking over America do not realize that tyrants are not imposed through arms from above but are elected and supported by the citizenry from below.
Putin, Orban and Madero are current examples. President Trump's constant assault on the news media, calling it "fake news" and "enemy of the people" has destroyed their credibility without breaking the law by illegally shutting them down. He undercuts the credibility of the judiciary by requesting Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor to recluse themselves from any issue involving him and the intelligence agencies by believing Putin and not trusting the CIA about Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Trump's most egregious actions have been branding anyone opposing him with demeaning names such as Pocahontas or Crooked Hillary. This amounts to character assassination which is just as effective in destroying a candidate's or colleague's political future or personal life without physically harming them.
Twitter's short message format is the perfect medium for his assault on democracy because name calling and lying require no justification and the 11,000 tweets so far could never have been made with any other communications medium. His firing of Colonel Vidman and Ambassador Sondland, who testified at his impeachment trial, adds witness intimidation to his arsenal and seals his control of the Republican Party.
The checks and balances between legislative and executive branches of government were effectively nullified when Senate Republicans rejected the opinion of 400 constitutional scholars that Trump's offenses were impeachable crimes, effectively granting him unlimited dictatorial powers. The lawsuit before the Supreme Court about Trump's authority to fire heads of independent agencies tests his power to control the entire government.
Chants at Trump's Iowa rally for four more years, eight more years and 30 more years is not just a reelection cheer. It is the surrender of our personal liberties to a President for Life, a Tyrant. Democracy's survival requires Trump's ouster in 2020!!
EDWARD YADLOWSKY
RADFORD
