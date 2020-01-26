There is a little secret I want to share with CNN and the Democratic Party.

Dear "Trump haters," Iran is not going to attack anyone because the U.S. killed one of their top killers. Iran will attack us because that is what they do. Iran has been killing Americans, and anyone else they decide to, since I was a young man. And that is a long time.

Umm, last I heard, the President of the United States is also our Commander In Chief, Nancy. I think that puts him in charge of our military, Nancy. God help us if you are going to put it up for a vote, Nancy. You cannot even finish a "Do It Yourself" impeachment or pass a budget. For God's sake do not impede our Commander in Chief. At least he is doing his duty. Maybe you should consider doing yours.

A.D. SMITH

RADFORD

