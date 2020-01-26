There is a little secret I want to share with CNN and the Democratic Party.
Dear "Trump haters," Iran is not going to attack anyone because the U.S. killed one of their top killers. Iran will attack us because that is what they do. Iran has been killing Americans, and anyone else they decide to, since I was a young man. And that is a long time.
Umm, last I heard, the President of the United States is also our Commander In Chief, Nancy. I think that puts him in charge of our military, Nancy. God help us if you are going to put it up for a vote, Nancy. You cannot even finish a "Do It Yourself" impeachment or pass a budget. For God's sake do not impede our Commander in Chief. At least he is doing his duty. Maybe you should consider doing yours.
A.D. SMITH
RADFORD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.