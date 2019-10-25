As the wife of a 40-year veteran of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and having firsthand knowledge of the leadership skills and integrity of Captain Mike Miller, I want to share my thoughts about why Mike is the right candidate for one of the county’s most important elected officials.
Mike’s 35 years of working through the ranks at the BCSO have proven his knowledge in all areas of the Sheriff’s Office, and his dedication and leadership ability are evidence of his successful career in law enforcement. Having worked closely with not only local agencies, Mike has had the experience of working alongside other law enforcement officers throughout much of the state. It is no coincidence that Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown, Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Major Ricky Gardner, Campbell County Sheriff Steve Hutcherson, Lynchburg City Sheriff Don Sloan, and retired Amherst County Sheriff Jimmy Ayers have all endorsed Mike Miller.
Not all supervisors effectively serve as leaders, but Mike certainly does. Currently serving as Captain of Operations of the BCSO, Mike possesses the training and management skills needed to be our next Sheriff. He is a communicator and a listener who has clearly articulated his plans for the Sheriff’s Office future. His door is always open and will continue to be.
The men and women of the BCSO deserve a Sheriff who will continue moving the department forward and in a positive way. They need a leader who has experience in all areas of the Sheriff’s department.
Mike Miller is a man of character and integrity. He leads by example; he doesn’t just talk the talk; he walks the walk.
Join me in voting for Mike Miller on November 5. Mike’s track record in law enforcement, his experience, training and ability to articulate his ideas prove that he is the best candidate to be the next Sheriff of Bedford County.
GAIL GARDNER
BEDFORD
