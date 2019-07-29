In his letter to the editor on July 6 entitled "Don’t fear your neighbor," Jeffrey Seto has fallen into the black hole called "The Resist Movement" concocted by liberal progressives. The Resist Movement is simply an effort to unseat President Trump who won the election over Hillary Clinton who was "supposed to win the presidency."
The theme of the resist movement is to object to everything that President Trump says or does. It does not make common sense that Trump be blamed for grumpy neighbors or the author’s own attitude toward the President. Consider that Mr. Trump has welcomed all legal immigrants; he has promoted national sovereignty and has increased wages for minorities and women and reduced unemployment for all workers.
What specifically has one or more of Mr. Seto’s neighbors said or done that make him feel like an "outsider?" What words has Mr. Trump used to demean Blacks, Orientals or mixed racial citizens? The hate and fear that is mentioned is an elusive perception that has been created when one simply follows in the footsteps of Trump Haters. This administration has done more for this great nation in two years than his predecessor did in eight years.
Liberal progressives politicize their perceptions without proof but plenty of absurd political nonsense. Thank you for your service Mr. Seto; many of us have done the same.
DICK BAYNTON
ROANOKE